Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Fixture: St Mirren vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 15:30 UK time

Celtic have named their starting lineup and substitutes to lock horns with St Mirren at Hampden in the Scottish League Cup final this afternoon.

Eyebrows are being raised at Celtic’s decision to shuffle off interim boss Martin O’Neill to bring in Wilfried Nancy as the new permanent manager.

Nancy has lost both his two games in charge of Celtic so far and there are questions being asked about appointing the ex-Columbus Crew boss.

One former Celtic star has admitted he is not sure Nancy knows what he has walked into with the Bhoys job.

However, if Celtic can lift a trophy today by beating St Mirren then some doubts will lift and Nancy will hope it can be the spark to start some real momentum.

Celtic do start as firm favourites to see off St Mirren at Hampden and any other outcome would be a surprise.

St Mirren are just ninth in the Scottish Premiership table, having only won three of their 15 league games so far.

Celtic have already beaten St Mirren twice in the league so far this season.

Kasper Schmeichel is between the sticks in the Celtic lineup vs St Mirren today, while at the back Nancy goes for Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Midfield sees Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Reo Hatate, while leading the attacking threat in the Scottish League Cup final today are Sebastian Tounetki, Daizen Maeda and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nancy can look towards his bench if he needs to shake up his Celtic lineup vs St Mirren at some point during the final today and his options include James Forrest and Johnny Kenny.

Celtic Lineup vs St Mirren

Schmeichel, Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Tounekti, Maeda, Iheanacho

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Nygren, Balikwisha, Yang, McCowan, Kenny, Bernardo, Forrest, Donovan