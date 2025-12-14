George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Sunderland vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup to lock horns with the club’s fierce rivals Sunderland in the Premier League this afternoon – match preview here.

Howe takes his men to the Stadium of Light looking for a win and a commanding performance as he bids to take Newcastle up the league standings over the festive period.

Inconsistency in the Premier League has kept Newcastle in the bottom half of the league standings after 15 games played.

A congested league though means that the Magpies are only four points off a top five Champions League spot and getting back in the competition again next season is likely a key aim for Howe.

In the Champions League, Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw away at Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.

Newcastle’s last meeting with Sunderland came last year, in the FA Cup, and resulted in a 3-0 win for the Magpies.

Sunderland though are much changed now and boosted by Premier League cash recruited wisely in the summer, with Regis Le Bris praised for his work.

Along with Arsenal, Sunderland are the only Premier League side still unbeaten at home this season.

Howe picks Aaron Ramsdale in goal in his Newcastle United lineup vs Sunderland today, while at the back he trusts in Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

The Newcastle boss will want to see his men come out on top in midfield and he goes with Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes, while Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon support Nick Woltemade up top.

There are a host of options off the bench for Howe to change his Newcastle United lineup vs Sunderland if he needs to and they include Yoane Wissa and Joelinton.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Sunderland

Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Miley, Guimaraes, Gordon, Elanga, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ruddy, Schar, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey