Fixture: West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his starting lineup to welcome an in-form Aston Villa side to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Nuno knows his side remain deep in trouble in the Premier League and he badly needs them to put together a good run of results over the busy festive period.

To keep the focus firmly on on the pitch matters, the club cancelled a Christmas party, a decision backed by Richard Keys.

West Ham sit inside the relegation zone, third from bottom and two points off safety, but one former Premier League star recently explained he does think the Hammers have enough quality to survive.

Beating third placed Aston Villa though is likely to be a big ask and Unai Emery’s men arrive in fine form, having won their last eight games on the spin.

West Ham are without striker Niclas Fullkrug, who has picked up another injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are playing their last game before they head to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The last meeting between the two teams, at Villa Park, ended 1-1.

Nuno picks Alphonse Areola in goal in his West Ham lineup vs Aston Villa today, while at the back he goes with Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Diouf.

The midfield battleground will be one that Nuno will be desperate for his side to win and he trusts in Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts and Mateus Fernandes, while Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville lead the attack.

Nuno can shake up his West Ham lineup vs Aston Villa by using his substitutes and options available include Callum Wilson and Igor.

West Ham United Lineup vs Aston Villa

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Paqueta

Substitutes: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Wilson, Rodriguez, Soucek, Scarles, Kante