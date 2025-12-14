Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Douglas Luiz staying at Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis ‘remains in doubt’, with boss Sean Dyche ‘already looking for another midfielder’ to sign in the January transfer window.

The Tricky Trees signed a host of new players in the summer transfer window as they looked to strengthen ready for a campaign including European football.

A host of players also left, including winger Jota Silva, who is now desperate to use his performances at Besiktas to get into Portugal’s World Cup squad.

Luiz, who joined in the summer, played more than 200 games for Aston Villa in five seasons at Villa Park, but things have not gone well since his move to Juventus last year.

He had torrid times at the Italian outfit, and in the summer window, the likes of Everton and West Ham United were keen on the 27-year-old.

Nottingham Forest, though, were able to see the competition off for the Brazilian and he signed on loan with a conditional obligation to buy him at the end of the campaign.

Luiz’s time, though, back in England, is not going well, as he has been struggling with injury issues at the City Ground.

Now it is suggested that the chances of a permanent stay at Nottingham Forest are dwindling.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

And according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Luiz joining Forest permanently ‘remains in doubt’ as he does not appear to suit how Dyche wants to play.

Nottingham Forest are ‘already looking for another midfielder’ that they can sign in January, which is bad news for Luiz.

The conditional obligation in Luiz’s loan is worth €25m and €3.5m in bonuses.

If he plays in 15 matches of 45 minutes or more a time, then the obligation to buy kicks in.

Luiz got on in the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but only played for five minutes.

His contract at Juventus runs for four more years and the Old Lady will hope to see Luiz pick up the pace in England, as the Italian giants have been looking to part ways with him.