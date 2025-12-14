Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton believes Tottenham Hotspur have a problem in that there is no experienced option to come in and replace under-fire goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Vicario made mistakes in Tottenham’s 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs were hoping to build on an upturn of form by beating a Nottingham Forest side battling against relegation, but they were second best at the City Ground.

Vicario made an error with a sloppy pass for Forest’s first goal, while a Callum Hudson-Odoi effort flew over him for the hosts’ second.

Former hitman Ashton thinks that Vicario’s error for Hudson-Odoi’s second goal was incredibly poor goalkeeping.

He said on talkSPORT (14th December, 15:09): “I mean, it’s just terrible goalkeeping.

“It’s not as if it’s been whipped right to the top corner. It’s just gone in, middle of the goal, over the top of Vicario who flapped a hand at it, misjudged the flight of it.

Club Udinese Fontanafredda Venezia Cagliari Perugia Empoli Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Guglielmo Vicario has played for

“Really, really poor goalkeeping. Another gift for Forest.”

Ashton admits that Vicario is a good shot-stopper, but stressed that goalkeepers need to have more about their games and in other aspects, the Italian often makes mistakes.

Both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United were keen on signing Vicario before he joined Tottenham.

“Shot-stopping I don’t really think you can argue too much. He is outstanding in that aspect.

“But there are other aspects, playing out, silly mistakes, maybe being weak from set plays and crosses at times in his Tottenham career.”

Tottenham could look to pull Vicario out of the firing line, however Ashton thinks they have a problem in that regard as young Kinsky is the second choice.

“The problem is, they’ve got Kinsky on the bench, who is still a very young goalkeeper”, he said.

“It’s not as if they’ve got a real senior goalkeeper that they could turn to to take the sting out of the situation for Vicario.”

Matters do not get any easier for Tottenham as they are next due to take on Liverpool, who have recently returned to form.

They then have two London derbies, with meetings with Crystal Palace and Brentford, and Thomas Frank will be under no illusions about the impact of further poor results on a Spurs fanbase with many not fully convinced about him as manager.