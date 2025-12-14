Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Lazio are ready to ‘sacrifice’ Sunderland chased Matteo Guendouzi as the Serie A club are interested in AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Black Cats have been impressing since their promotion to the Premier League, with a 1-0 win over rivals Newcastle United on Sunday improving their points tally further.

Regis Le Bris’ side currently seventh in the table and are level on points with fifth placed Crystal Palace.

However, later this month, the Premier League new boys will be losing some of their key players due to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Sunderland are expected to look to invest in the January transfer window to kick on further, though a move for key summer target Jhon Lucumi is rated as unlikely.

Midfield is a focus to add to and Lazio’s Guendouzi is a player Sunderland are keen on.

They chased him in the summer, but the former Arsenal man ended up staying out put at Lazio.

The France midfielder made 82 appearances for Premier League giants Arsenal and it was suggested recently that the Black Cats are ‘very serious’ about the Frenchman.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Sunderland manager Le Bris, who managed Guendouzi at Lorient, admitted recently that he is still connected with the 26-year-old.

The Black Cats have now received a boost in their Guendouzi chase, as according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Sport Mediaset), Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is ready to ‘sacrifice’ the Frenchman.

It has been suggested that the former Chelsea boss is keen on signing ex-Blues star Loftus-Cheek, whose arrival cannot be facilitated except for an ‘excellent sale’.

The English midfielder has also been linked with Newcastle United and two unnamed Premier League sides are interested in securing his signature.

Guendouzi’s contract does not expire for three more years and despite Sarri’s Loftus-Cheek desire, the Frenchman has been a regular in Lazio’s engine room.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland will go in with a lucrative offer for the 26-year-old next month to bring him back to the Premier League.