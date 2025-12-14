Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Fixture: Sunderland vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14th December, 14:00 UK time

One of the Premier League’s marquee fixtures, Sunderland vs Newcastle United, returns after nearly ten years, with the Tyne-Wear derby set to take its due place this afternoon.

A lot has ensued in the intervening decade since Sunderland were last in the Premier League during the 2016/17 season, a campaign Newcastle spent in the Championship after suffering relegation in the previous season.

Newcastle have since gone from strength to strength, first reestablishing themselves as a mid-table Premier League club, and then having legitimate hopes of challenging at the top end after infusion of Saudi capital. When the Magpies won the EFL Cup in March, their first trophy in 56 years, the club’s fans did not view it as a rare triumph to be held and savoured slowly for upcoming dry years, but as an appetiser that heralded a new era, a harbinger of bigger success to follow.

Sunderland suffered back-to-back relegations, after being relegated to League One in the 2017/18 season. The Black Cats languished in League One, as seemingly endless bleakness enveloped the fans. Sunderland, like Newcastle, were the subjects of a takeover, as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus acquired a controlling stake in 2021. With the takeover, renewed optimism came, and Sunderland returned to the Championship in 2022, before securing a further promotion last season.

The Black Cats have been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League, breaking the trend of promoted teams being sitting ducks, as they have approached their games with aplomb. Sunderland have been duly rewarded, as they find themselves ninth in the league, three spots above Newcastle.

Newcastle and Sunderland will enter the games as equals though, and not only because of the old cliche of it being a game of eleven men. For one, Sunderland being quick off the blocks has been cancelled out by Newcastle’s recent form, duly illustrated by the single point that separates the two teams. Secondly, the form book goes out the window for any derby and the game can flip based on rushes of blood.

No side have gained more points from losing positions in the Premier League than Sunderland this season with the Black Cats gaining 12 points, while no side have lost more from winning positions so far than Newcastle with the Magpies losing eleven. Sunderland are unbeaten in their last nine league games against Newcastle, winning six and drawing three, with Sunderland winning all of their last three home league games against Newcastle. Along with Arsenal, the Black Cats are the only side to remain unbeaten at home this season.

Newcastle have both scored and conceded a goal in each of their last eight Premier League games. The Magpies will go into the derby after a midweek draw in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, with the result meaning Newcastle will likely need the playoffs if they are to secure progression in the competition.

It is the final fixture before Sunderland’s African contingent head off for the Africa Cup of Nations. Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki, Bertrand Traore, Chemsdine Talbi, Habib Diarra and Reinildo will be away with their countries, but Sunderland will be able to call upon Simon Adingra after Ivory Coast dropped the hero of their 2023 AFCON victory.

Sandro Tonali remains a doubt with Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and William Osula definitely ruled out for Newcastle, while the game will come too soon for Habib Diarra, meaning the midfielder’s return for Sunderland will have to wait until after the AFCON.

Predicted Lineups

Sunderland Newcastle United Roefs Ramsdale Geertruida Livramento Mukiele Thiaw Ballard Burn Alderete Hall Reinildo Guimaraes Traore Ramsey Xhaka Joelinton Sadiki Barnes Le Fee Gordon Isidor Woltemade Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Sunderland: LDWLD

Newcastle United: WDWWL

Key Men

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka has been excellent since his return to the Premier League. Xhaka hailed the role the fans, who undoubtedly will have a big part to play on Sunday, have played and he will be key if Sunderland are to gain control of midfield.

Nordi Mukiele will be key if Anthony Gordon is to be rendered ineffective on the day

Daniel Ballard has been excellent this campaign and the centre-back will want to keep Woltemade and possibly Yoane Wissa off the bench quiet.

Newcastle United

Bruno Guimaraes has five goals this season, but none of them have come away from home. Guimaraes will want to break his duck, with no better time to do it than in a derby.

Anthony Gordon has scored in both the last two games. Having never scored in three consecutive games, Gordon will see the clash as a perfect opportunity to show that he is approaching elite levels by having added consistent goalscoring to his game.

Nick Woltemade will be key if Sunderland’s well drilled defence are to be made to sweat. His physical presence can free up space for the other Newcastle attackers.

Result Competition Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United FA Cup Newcastle United 1-1 Sunderland Premier League Sunderland 3-0 Newcastle United Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Sunderland will look to keep Newcastle quiet without letting the derby heat get to them. They have been impressive when set up to defend with both deep blocks and high presses.

Sunderland though have the second lowest xG tally in the Premier League this season at 13, but the Black Cats have overperformed by five goals and will want to make their few chances count.

Newcastle have been shaky from set-pieces, with Bayer Leverkusen’s opener coming from a corner, and Sunderland’s high xG chances, if any, are likely to come from them again.

Sunderland might benefit from Newcastle’s midweek exertions with the midfield battle likely to prove vital, especially so in a derby.

Newcastle have the stronger squad on paper but Sunderland’s pluck and home ground advantage should be factored in, with both teams likely to take a draw before kick-off.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Sunderland 1-1 Newcastle United

Where To Watch?

