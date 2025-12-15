Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Birmingham City centre-back Christoph Klarer has admitted there is a different expectation and mentality at the club, which the players are trying to embrace.

Blues earned promotion to the Championship this season from League One after finishing top with 111 points from 46 matches.

As the second half of the season approaches, the newly promoted team sit in 12th place in the Championship with 29 points from 21 games, while they have only one win out of their last five league outings.

Birmingham’s recent outing was against Charlton Athletic at home in the Championship, where both sides shared a point after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Klarer has become a key man under Chris Davies and the defender believes he is operating under an elite manager.

Many believe that Birmingham should be firmly in the mix for promotion up to the Premier League this season and Blues are struggling to live up to those expectations.

Klarer is aware that the club are aiming for big things in the future, but indicated that the road may not always be smooth.

He stressed that the team’s evolving mentality and expectations from the past are positive, and insists that Birmingham are striving to meet them.

Game Date Sheffield United (A) 20/12 Derby County (H) 26/12 Southampton (H) 29/12 Birmingham City’s next three games

“I think the club’s been through a lot in recent years”, Klarer told Blues+ (1:34).

“It’s good that there is a different mentality, a different expectation.

“We are trying to live up to it.

“It’s not going to be perfect, but we have got the backing of the fans.”

Birmingham will look to get back to winning ways quickly as they bid to climb closer to the playoff spots in the Championship in the coming weeks.

Blues have relied heavily on their home form, with results away from St Andrew’s proving hard to come by and Patrick Roberts recently warned that games on the road are important when it comes to promotion.

Davies takes his team to Bramall Lane to face an improving Sheffield United in their next game.