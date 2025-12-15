Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton believes that Randal Kolo Muani’s ‘ceiling is really high’ and he is more than capable of giving Tottenham Hotspur the dynamism they have been missing since the departure of Heung-min Son.

The French forward was a rare bright spot in an otherwise disappointing Tottenham team in the 3-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

He provided an early cross to Richarlison, which the Brazilian eventually headed off target and then came close to scoring himself on a number of occasions as well, though the end product was missing.

Through his performance on Sunday, Kolo Muani backed up the prediction of one former Tottenham star that he could well be a player for the club.

Ashton went a step further to draw parallels between Kolo Munai and Spurs great Son, who left the club in the summer.

According to Ashton, in the Paris Saint-Germain loanee, Tottenham have a ‘super talent’ and it is cruel to associate the goal misses in the World Cup for France with him.

Ashton said on talkSPORT (14th December, 13:59): “It feels cruel that obviously the World Cup misses are mentioned so often with him.

Club Nantes Boulogne Eintracht Frankfurt Paris Saint-Germain Juventus Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Randal Kolo Muani has played for

“But I think there is a super talent there.

“I actually was excited for Tottenham when they signed him because I felt like he could give them that dynamism they have been kind of missing on that side since Son left. “

With a run of games under his belt, Kolo Muani has the potential to achieve something special in the Premier League, Ashton feels.

“And I think he is more than capable of that and I think his ceiling is really high.

“I think he is capable of something special in the Premier League if he can get a run of games and starts to show that.”

Tottenham had to fend off interest from fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa to snap up Kolo Munai on loan from PSG.

He has four goal contributions for them in the Champions League, but has yet to open his account in the Premier League.