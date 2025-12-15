George Wood/Getty Images

Experienced Walsall attacker Albert Adomah has hailed Charlton Athletic loanee Daniel Kanu, who he feels is ‘just on fire’ at the moment for the Saddlers.

The Lambeth-born attacker is considered a top talent at Charlton, but there has been no space in the squad for him in the Championship this season.

More than three years ago, Kanu made his debut for the Charlton senior team in League One, in a defeat against Wigan Athletic.

The recently turned 21-year-old striker was loaned out to League Two club Walsall after the Addicks got promoted to the Championship.

The Sierra Leone international has been in brilliant form at the Saddlers and he has already scored eleven goals for the League Two club.

Kanu’s performances at the Saddlers have been lauded by Walsall boss Mat Sadler, who hailed the Charlton loanee for his coolness in front of goal.

The 21-year-old has scored in six of his last eight games for the Saddlers, scoring a brilliant goal at the weekend against Shrewsbury Town in a 1-1 draw.

Player On loan from Daniel Kanu Charlton Athletic Jid Okeke Stockport County Ryan Finnigan Blackpool Rico Richards Port Vale Walsall’s current loan stars

His team-mate, 38-year-old Adomah, believes that the Charlton loanee is on fire and is putting away every chance that comes his way.

The veteran Walsall forward lauded Kanu and Evan Weir for their performances, and he hopes to see them perform at the same level for the rest of the campaign.

“It was a great pass from Ev [Evan Weir], and obviously, Kanu is just on fire”, Adomah told Walsall’s in-house media (0:58) when he was asked about Kanu’s goal.

“Any chance that he gets, he puts away, and that was a great goal – off the crossbar and in, and a great assist from Ev.

“Obviously, we got a point from it today, which was good, but it would have been better if we got the victory.

“But, those two [Weir and Kanu] have been excellent for us so far.

“So, hopefully, they can keep that good form.”

One former Championship hitman has hailed Kanu for shining brightly at Walsall, while lauding his awareness inside the box.

Charlton will be sure to keep an eye on his development, with his current contract running for two more years at the Valley.