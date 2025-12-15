Kate McShane/Getty Images

Everton out-on-loan star Harrison Armstrong has revealed that it has been a different sort of pressure at Preston North End compared to what it was last year at Derby County.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Derby County, Armstrong joined fellow Championship club Preston this summer.

He has missed just three games since joining North End and has played a pivotal role in helping Paul Heckingbottom’s team keep themselves abreast in the race for promotion.

Preston now sit a lofty third in the league standings and beat Oxford United 2-1 on Saturday.

Harrison’s current situation is in stark contrast with the last one at Derby County under John Eustace.

The Rams were involved in a fight against relegation last season and made his mark, winning praise from Eustace and a nod towards his development even earlier this term.

At the end of the Derby loan, Armstrong declared that it had gone better than he had initially expected and he enjoyed his time.

The pressure still remains, Armstrong admits, but he is clear it is more enjoyable fighting at the top end of the Championship than the bottom.

“I think it is a different sort of pressure”, Armstrong told Preston’s in-house media (2.52).

“I think definitely last season, it was a different experience. There were times where you sort of had to find out for yourself.

“You are thrown at the deep end and you felt like a mistake at any time could sort of cost the team, and it would be valuable points at times.

“It was a bit of turmoil.

“You didn’t really know what you’d get out of each week.

“You didn’t know where you’d end up or what the week would look like.

“But I think definitely being on the other end of the league, it’s a lot more enjoyable.”

Preston boss Heckingbottom has also given an insight into the “slightly different role” Armstrong has been playing at the club.

He has also earned praise from team-mate Alfie Devine, who believes that at just 18, Armstrong’s progress is ‘scary‘.