Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are leading the race for Genk star Zakaria El Ouahdi, who considers a move to Everton, who are also keen, to be a less attractive proposition.

The Eagles enjoyed a historic season last year, winning the FA Cup, a first ever major trophy, and subsequently qualified for European football for the current season.

Oliver Glasner’s side started this campaign in the same suit, winning the Community Shield season opener against Liverpool and have continued their impressive form in the Premier League.

Despite the loss to Manchester City in their latest outing, Palace are fifth in the league table after 16 games, maintaining their chances of a second season in Europe.

However, Glasner has been dealt a blow with an injury to key player Daniel Munoz, who underwent surgery on his knee to fix a long-standing issue.

Munoz, who joined Crystal Palace in January 2024, had not missed a game for the club until his setback, which has kept him out since the win at Burnley.

The Colombian’s attacking influence as the right wing-back in Glasner’s system has been key for Crystal Palace’s success, evidenced by his game-winning assist for Eberechi Eze, in the FA Cup final win.

Club Years Molenbeek 2021-2023 Genk 2023- Zakaria El Ouahdi’s career history

Crystal Palace bought Munoz from Belgian top division club Genk and are looking towards them again in search for cover, with El Ouahdi of interest.

Everton are also in the market for a right-back and intend to make a signing in the position in the January transfer window.

However, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, Crystal Palace are leading the race for Genk’s El Ouahdi and have already contacted his representatives regarding a possible move in the January window.

El Ouahdi is open to a move to Crystal Palace and prefers them over Everton, who he has rebuffed due to a view the Toffees may be further down the Premier League table than the Eagles.

He is one of Palace’s main options to replace Munoz if the Eagles fail to land Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey.

Genk are suggested to be looking for €10m to €12m including bonuses to part with their star defender.

El Ouahdi earned his first call-up and debut for Morocco earlier in the season, but has not been selected to represent his country in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

His availability throughout January as a result, will be positive news for Crystal Palace should they sign him.

The 23-year old has started 16 games for Genk this season, registering five goal contributions as a right-back, showcasing his qualities.

Glasner has notably been critical of Crystal Palace’s recruitment in the summer and it remains to be seen if the board back him in the January window.