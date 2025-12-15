Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Dean Ashton has admitted to being ‘astonished’ that Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank waited until the 78th minute at Nottingham Forest to make some changes to his front four.

Frank’s woes as Tottenham boss continued on Sunday when Forest thrashed his side 3-0 at the City Ground in the Premier League.

Guglielmo Vicario made two key errors, which Callum Hudson-Odoi took full advantage of, while a superb Ibrahim Sangare strike with eleven minutes left sealed the deal for the hosts.

Vicario has regularly made errors for Tottenham, but the club have been warned about a problem if they drop him from the side.

Tottenham’s attacking four were largely ineffective, however Frank waited until late in the game to make changes, as Mathys Tel replaced Randal Kolo Muani and Brennan Johnson came on for Mohammed Kudus.

Ashton, a former Premier League striker, believes that the front four Tottenham started the game with at the City Ground had no fluidity or cohesion.

He admits to being ‘astonished’ that Frank waited until so late into the game to make changes to it.

Brought on Brought off Davies Spence Bergvall Bentancur Palhinha Gray Tel Kolo Muani Johnson Kudus Thomas Frank’s substitutions vs Nottingham Forest

Ashton said on talkSPORT (14th December, 15:35): “There has been no fluidity or cohesion between that front four.

“I am astonished that it has taken until the 78th minute to finally see some forward changes to that front four.

“Also, you’d think Tottenham would know that nobody has conceded more goals after the 76th minute than Nottingham Forest, so they should have been bombarding Forest to put the pressure on and try and get that goal, but they’ve been doing nothing of the sort.”

Tottenham have now won just six of their 16 Premier League games so far this season, drawing four and losing the other six.

Now Frank will have to try to rally his troops for the visit of Liverpool next weekend.

Following defeat in the north London derby last month, one former Premier League striker explained he feels that Spurs will finish about where they are in the league table; they were ninth at the time.

Spurs are now eleventh and failing to finish in the top five to secure Champions League football is unlikely to see Frank win over his doubters amongst the fans.