Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is set to take his next managerial job, as the Northern Irishman is set to become the new boss of Saudi Pro League club Al Qadisah.

The 52-year-old left the Scottish giants in late October, following a 3-1 loss against Hearts, who are currently top of the table in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic stabilised under club legend Martin O’Neill’s interim period, but things have gone backwards since Wilfried Nancy was appointed the full-time boss.

They even lost in the Scottish League Cup final against St Mirren on Sunday, while sitting six points below the table-toppers Hearts.

Rodgers, though, did not rush to take a new job following his Celtic departure, and a few months ago, it was suggested that he had a preference regarding his next job.

One former Southampton star claimed that the Northern Irishman had all the qualities to become the new Saints boss after Will Still was sacked.

Ex-Scotland international Alan Rough also suggested that Rodgers, with his experience in England, suits Leeds United in the case of Daniel Farke’s sacking.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

However, it was clearly suggested that the former Celtic boss wanted to look beyond the British Isles after his jobs at Leicester City, Liverpool and Celtic.

And now, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, the ex-Bhoys manager is set to become the Al Qadsiah manager.

Rodgers will now manage in Saudi Arabia, adding to some of the high-profile managers the Saudi Pro League have appointed in the last few years.

Spanish coach Michel left the Saudi outfit recently and Rodgers is set to replace the former Sevilla boss.

Al Qadisah are currently sitting fifth in the league table.