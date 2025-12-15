Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Serie A outfit AC Milan see West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug as a ‘top solution’ and ‘new talks’ between the two clubs are ‘scheduled for this week’.

The Irons have been looking to find a lethal number 9 for several years and believed that Fullkrug could be the answer when they snapped him up.

West Ham paid a hefty £27m to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund last year for the German hitman after he impressed at Die Schwarzgelben.

He scored 15 goals and provided ten assists in his 43 games for the Bundesliga giants and he signed a four-year deal at the London club.

The attacker admitted early into his time at the Hammers he would need to adapt.

Fullkrug, though, has not been able to bring his Bundesliga form to the Premier League, scoring only three goals in 20 games, and suffering multiple injury issues.

The experienced striker is struggling again this season with injuries and a lack of form, as he is yet to open his account this term, playing only nine games so far.

Fullkrug has played a little over 400 minutes and has been linked with multiple clubs regarding a potential move away in the January window.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

AC Milan are interested in signing Fullkrug and, according to German journalist Patrick Berger, they see him as a ‘top solution’ to their need for another striker without breaking the bank.

On the table for discussion is a loan deal with an option to buy and ‘new talks’ between both clubs have been ‘scheduled for this week’.

However, AC Milan are not alone in their admiration of the striker as a number of German sides, including Wolfsburg, are keen.

Fullkrug has not been able to settle down at the Hammers and one former Irons striker claimed that the German does not suit Nuno Espirito Santo’s style of play.

The Portuguese manager has preferred Callum Wilson and Jarrod Bowen as the number 9 in recent matches and with the January window inching closer, Fullkrug’s departure looks like a strong possibility.

However, the chances of Fullkrug leaving next month could come into question, as he earns at least 30 per cent more than he earned at Borussia Dortmund.

The Rossoneri are currently in the title race in Serie A and that is likely to attract Fullkrug.