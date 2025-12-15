Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup to welcome Hibernian to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

With fierce rivals Celtic in the process of self-destructing under new boss Wilfried Nancy, Rohl may well sense a real opportunity, if he can get Rangers going on a regular basis in the coming weeks.

A 2-1 loss away at Ferencvaros in the Europa League in midweek was not much in the way of a blow as Rohl has already discovered his men are well short in continental competition this season.

He did admit though post match that he feels Emmanuel Fernandez and Nasser Djiga are improving.

More of a concern to Rohl will be that the last league fixture Rangers played at Ibrox saw them held to a 0-0 draw by Falkirk.

That simply cannot happen again if Rangers are serious about pushing their way into the Scottish Premiership title race.

Visitors Hibernian arrive sitting fifth in the league, just two points and a place lower than Rangers.

The Easter Road side have won three and lost two of their last five league games and do start as underdogs against Rangers tonight.

Rohl picks Jack Butland in goal in his Rangers lineup vs Hibernian this evening, while in defence he goes with a five of Max Aarons, Dujon Sterling, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

Midfield sees the Rangers boss deploy Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande, while Mikey Moore and Findlay Curtis support Youssef Chermiti.

If Rohl needs to make changes to his Rangers lineup vs Hibernian then he has options off the bench tonight and they include Nicolas Raskin and Danilo.

Rangers Lineup vs Hibernian

Butland, Aarons, Sterling, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma, Barron, Diomande, Moore, Curtis, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Tavernier, Nsiala, Raskin, Cameron, Aasgaard, Dowell, Gassama, Danilo