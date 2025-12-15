Molly Darlington/Getty Images

A number of Premier League clubs have made offers to Sheffield Wednesday for the Owls’ highly-rated starlet Yisa Alao, according to journalist Andy Giddings.

The Docaster-born defensive talent came through Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, impressing within the club’s youth levels.

The teenage full-back signed his first scholarship at the Championship club back in May, amid massive problems at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday, now in administration, are expected to be sold soon, but it remains to be seen who the new owners will be.

They lost a host of their best players in the summer transfer window and look set for life in League One next term.

Henrik Pedersen is trying to keep things in shape after they had to turn to youth players and play them in league games.

Some of them have impressed despite the team sitting at the bottom of the Championship table with minus nine points on board.

Season Position 2024–25 12th (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Championship) 2022–23 3rd (League One, promoted via play-offs) 2021–22 4th (League One) 2020–21 24th (Championship, relegated) Sheffield Wednesday’s last five league finishes

Now they are facing competition to keep hold of their youngsters, as one of them is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League.

It has been suggested that several Premier League outfits have sent in offers for teenage left-back Alao.

The 17-year-old left-back is a part of the Sheffield Wednesday Under-18s set-up, and back in October, he made his debut for the first team in the EFL Cup against Grimsby Town.

Alao is yet to make his Championship debut for the Owls, who have received offers for the highly regarded left-back.

Late last month, it was suggested that the Owls had been given the green light to renew the contracts of Alao, alongside his team-mate Will Grainger.

It remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday will be able to hold on to the 17-year-old English full-back with a new deal to increase his value with regular development, or if Alao will leave the club next month for a Premier League club.