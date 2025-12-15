Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Wolves star Enso Gonzalez faces needing to move on from Molineux in the January transfer window if he is to keep his World Cup dream alive.

The Molineux side signed Gonzalez from Paraguayan side Libertad in the summer of 2023 and he arrived tipped as a hot prospect, but he has struggled to break into the first-team.

In the two-and-a-half years he has been at the club, the 20-year-old has featured just once for the first-team, and his association has been more with the club’s Under-21 side.

Gonzalez has been training with the first team, but a torn anterior cruciate ligament also pushed his progress back.

It appears Gonzalez, despite continuing to be highly rated by Wolves, is unlikely to be thrown into a difficult situation at the Premier League.

That could lead to an exit in January and, according to Spanish daily AS, ‘offers are plentiful’ for the Paraguay winger to head for pastures new, as Wolves consider a loan.

Clubs in Spain and Turkey have asked about his availability as the January transfer window quickly approaches.

Gonzalez is keen to get himself into Paraguay’s World Cup squad, but national team boss Gustavo Alfaro is looking for him to ‘play a significant role’.

Doing that at Wolves looks out of the question and the winger could well need to head away from Molineux.

Gonzalez was picked out as a top talent and someone who can excite the fans by a coach at Wolves Under-21s not long after he joined the club.

If he leaves without having made a big impact in the first team then there could well be an element of sadness.

Former Premier League star Dean Ashton has questioned Wolves’ strength in depth and some fans may feel that Gonzalez deserves an opportunity.

He featured last month in Premier League 2 games against West Ham United and Aston Villa.