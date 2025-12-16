Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City and Arsenal are set for disappointment in the chase for Rosenborg talent Leo Dorsin, who is joining Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.

The 16-year-old winger is highly rated in Norway and he is on the radar of several top European outfits, who spy a possible top talent in the making.

Dorsin came through the academy set-up of Norwegian giants Rosenborg and he has represented his country at Under-16 level as well, with his potential being marked.

His performances for the Rosenborg academy side caught the attention of a host of Europe’s top clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester City and Arsenal.

Under Mikel Arteta in recent years, Arsenal have seen players like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman breaking into the first-team and they want to bring in talented players to their academy system.

On the other hand, Manchester City have been notorious for signing young players with talent and they have their eyes on Dorsin.

Norwegian side Nordsjaelland were also providing competition to Arsenal and Manchester City to sign the young winger from Rosenborg.

Club Arsenal Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City Ajax Clubs that had Leo Dorsin on trial

And according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Nordsjaelland have managed to beat Manchester City and Arsenal in the race to sign ‘generational talent’ Dorsin.

The Danish Superliga side have signed Dorsin to a three-year contract, which is the maximum level a player under the age of 18 can sign.

The winger is convinced that the Danish side represent the best next step forward in his career and he will be keen to break into their first team as quickly as possible.

Dorsin, who is the son of former Sweden international Mikael Dorsin, went on trial at Arsenal, Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax.

And all the clubs he headed to were interested in signing him and he has been dubbed the ‘next Yamine Lamal’.

Whether Dorsin can live up to such a lofty comparison remains to be seen, but Manchester City and Arsenal are likely to keep an eye on Dorsin’s development with Nordsjaelland, especially given it is only a three-year deal he has penned.