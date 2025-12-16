Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Journalist Hugh Keevins does not believe that the Celtic board will trust Wilfried Nancy with money in the January transfer window and doubts the capabilities of those in charge of recruitment.

The Bhoys had an underwhelming summer transfer window, waiting for too long to get deals done and then eventually failing to land the targets they would have ideally wanted.

Celtic ended up signing free agent Kelechi Ihenacho after the transfer window closed as they could not risk not signing a new striker.

The poor window eventually flared up tensions between the Celtic board and then manager Brendan Rodgers, who resigned, with Martin O’Neill taking temporary charge.

The Celtic board conducted a search before replacing O’Neil with Nancy, but the 48-year-old has failed to hit the ground running.

Sunday’s 3-1 Scottish League Cup final loss against St Mirren was a body blow to Nancy’s Celtic managerial career, raising doubts about his long-term future at the club.

Celtic have a big January transfer window up ahead, with Chris Sutton having already predicted that among Hearts, Celtic and Rangers, the team with the best transfer window will win the league.

Statistic Number Games 34 Wins 14 Draws 12 Losses 8 Goals scored 55 Goals conceded 51 Wilfried Nancy at Columbus Crew in 2025 MLS regular season

Keevins is of the opinion that the Celtic board will not trust Nancy with next month’s transfer business.

However, their director of football Paul Tisdale, does not inspire the confidence of the journalist either and he feels the whole Celtic recruitment set-up have failed.

“I am not sure that the board will trust Nancy with the money in the January transfer window”, Keevins said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (2.24.57).

“They also have a head of operations – Paul Tisdale, who has overseen transfer windows that have been disastrous from a Celtic point of view and he is still sitting there.

“Although he was apparently half asleep during the Hearts game last Sunday.

“They have lost great quality in Kyogo, in Nicolas Kuhn, in Matt O’Riley.

“They have been unfortunate to lose quality like Jota and Alistair Johnston because of injury.

“But this squad is bereft of quality and they were overrun by St Mirren because St Mirren simplified the game and Celtic had no answer.

“Up front, I don’t wish to be insulting; I am merely trying to put a sense of perspective on everything, but Johnny Kenny is not the answer to anything.

“Celtic need to get players all over the park.

“This will be the start of a massive inquest; they will not win the championship, that very notion is laughable.

“They will not win anything this season with the players they have at the moment.

“Those who will be entrusted with the transfer window are proven failures.”

Celtic’s next match is against Dundee United on Wednesday and Nancy will be expected to deliver a win.

Even victory might not be enough to silence the former Columbus Crew manager’s doubters.