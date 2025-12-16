Michael Regan/Getty Images

Roma are keen on Everton hitman Beto and the Serie A club’s hierarchy are considering offering a swap deal which would involve striker Artem Dovbyk.

The Merseyside club signed some key players in the summer transfer window, including Thierno Barry from La Liga club Villarreal, but they have continued to have issues scoring goals, which has left one Everton legend concerned.

After Dominic Calvert-Lewin left the club following his contract expiry and joined Leeds United, Beto and Barry became Everton’s choices for the frontline of the team.

Beto has started seven of Everton’s nine Premier League games, but has lost his place to Barry, who has started all of the Toffees’ last seven games.

The Portugal-born Guinea-Bissau international has been linked with a potential move away from the Premier League in the last two transfer windows.

Serie A club Atalanta and Super Lig outfit Besiktas were keen on the 27-year-old frontman in the summer, but the Toffees did not allow him to leave due to a lack of options in the frontline.

Beto’s contract expires in two years and with the January transfer window set to open soon, the links over a potential move away have ignited again.

Result Competition Cagliari 1-0 Roma Serie A Celtic 0-3 Roma Europa League Roma 1-0 Como Serie A Roma’s last three results

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, a swap deal between Dovbyk and Beto ‘could be a working hypothesis’ for Roma.

However, it has been suggested that the Roma chiefs are still trying to work out how they would want to structure the deal if they proceed with it.

The Serie A giants are trying to sign a striker in January to deliver for boss Gian Piero Gasperini and Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee is also an option for them, alongside Beto.

Dobvyk joined the Giallorossi last year, following an impressive season at Spanish club Girona, on a deal worth €38m, penning a five-year contract.

The Ukraine international was linked with a move to Leeds United and Newcastle United in the summer window and it was suggested that they could look at him again in the January window.

The 28-year-old hitman has started only three league games for Roma this term and is currently out with a hamstring injury.

Everton and Roma are under the Friedkin Group’s ownership and it remains to be seen if the club insiders will be able to sort out a deal next month to see Beto and Dovbyk changing their sides.