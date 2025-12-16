Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Dion Sanderson’s suitors are ‘keeping an eye’ on the Birmingham City star as Derby County are closing in on making his move permanent, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old was not part of Chris Davies’ plans for Blues’ Championship campaign and Derby were keen to land the former Wolves defender in the summer.

Sanderson worked under John Eustace during his time at Blackburn Rovers and the Rams managed to agree a deal with Blues to take him on loan.

It was suggested that Derby considered making his loan move permanent before the end of the summer transfer window to free up a loan spot; however, they did not go through with it.

Sanderson has featured 20 times for Derby so far in the league, racking up five cautions in the process and he is a mainstay in the starting line-up under Eustace, who is a big admirer.

Now with the winter transfer window approaching, Derby are once again looking to make his move permanent and Sanderson is in favour of a permanent switch.

He, however, has admirers in the market and it has been claimed that other clubs are monitoring Sanderson’s situation at Derby as the Rams close in on a deal.

Club Cardiff City Sunderland Birmingham City QPR Blackburn Rovers Derby County Clubs Dion Sanderson has been on loan at

It has been suggested that Eustace’s side agreed in principle to a deal with Birmingham according to which the Rams will have to pay £350,000 as a transfer fee if they try to make the switch permanent.

Derby are now trying to sort out the details of the deal and in the event of Sanderson joining them on a permanent basis, they will be able to free up a loan spot which they will be able to use to bring in fresh faces.

Birmingham could also welcome a cash windfall ahead of the winter transfer window as they will also look to strengthen certain areas of the squad.

Derby are 12th in the league table with 30 points from 21 games and they are four points short of the playoff places.

Sanderson has been settling in well at Derby and has formed a good friendship with Sondre Langas.