Wolves boss Rob Edwards has insisted he has not been told that the club could sell key stars in the January transfer window.

The Molineux outfit have just two points to their name and a disastrous start to the campaign has stretched to 16 Premier League matches without a win, leaving the club cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

Their most recent defeat came at the Emirates on Saturday, where Yerson Mosquera’s own-goal in stoppage time handed Arsenal a 2-1 victory and denied Wolves a point.

During the summer, Wolves lost a number of key figures, including top scorer Matheus Cunha, who netted 15 Premier League goals, alongside Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia.

The departures have left the squad missing vital quality, with a former Premier League star warning that without a major signing in January, there is little realistic hope for the team.

With Wolves struggling for top-flight survival, it has been suggested they could sell key stars in January as they prepare for a return to the Championship.

Edwards though is clear that a fire sale of top stars in January is not a message which has been communicated to him by the club.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

He does not believe that Wolves’ financial situation means they will need to be selling key men next month.

When asked about the potential sale of key players in January, Edwards was quoted as saying by the BBC: “That’s not been communicated to me at all.

“As I see it at the moment I don’t think we’re in that kind of position where we would have to be selling any of the ‘better ones’.

“I don’t think that’s the case.”

The Old Gold are set to welcome 14th-placed Brentford to Molineux at the weekend, a side that have taken just one point from their last three games.

Edwards’ men will be hoping to finally turn the tide and secure the team’s first win since April.

Wolves face two tough away tests after Christmas, beginning with a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on 27th December, before heading to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on 30th December, ahead of the January transfer window.

The club will need to reinforce their squad with Premier League-calibre players to keep even slim hopes of survival alive and to rebuild confidence within the team.