Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Coventry City will need to bring in players in the January transfer window to beef up certain areas and added that he has faith in Frank Lampard’s experience to sign the right people.

Coventry had a quiet summer transfer window and Lampard brought in players with Premier League experience in the form of Carl Rushworth, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Luke Woolfenden to strengthen his team.

They made a good start to the campaign, quickly rising to the top of the Championship, and despite a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Ipswich Town and a 1-1 draw against Preston North End in recent games, they returned to winning ways against Bristol City at the weekend.

Coventry are currently top of the table with 47 points from 21 games and with the January transfer window approaching, Lampard might look to beef up some areas of the squad to keep them on the right track.

The Sky Blues have been advised to add depth to a skinny squad.

Clarke stated that he understands that clubs in the position of Coventry might not upset the team balance by adding too many new faces to the squad, but insisted that he thinks Lampard will need to bring in bodies to create cover in certain areas.

“It will be fascinating to see what the club will do in January… you have got to twist”, Clarke said on EFL All Access (4:30).

“If there is ever a time to speculate, it has to be now, but I get the argument; you do not want too many new players in to upset the harmony of the team.

Game Date Southampton (A) 20/12 Swansea City (H) 26/12 Ipswich Town (H) 29/12 Coventry City’s next three games

“But I think they have to protect themselves from injury a little bit and bring in some quality next month.“

Clarke is of the view that Lampard has the ability to tap into players’ talents quite well and added that with the experience the Coventry boss has in his bag, he would back him to bring in the right players.

“Frank Lampard is quite an experienced manager now and I think he can tap into players quite well; that is one of his strengths”, Clarke added.

“I would back him to get it right in terms of knowing the right type of personality to bring in as well.”

Veteran broadcaster Richard Key, a notable Coventry fan, has warned Lampard that they will at one point of the season hit a bad run of form.

Keys is also wary of the improved form of teams with parachute payments, which could present another challenge for the Sky Blues to cope with.