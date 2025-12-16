George Wood/Getty Images

Middlesbrough assistant manager David Selini has opened up on a possible reunion with Anes Mravac, who was most recently Malmo’s caretaker manager.

Kim Hellberg joined Middlesbrough after Wolves poached the Riverside club’s then-manager Rob Edwards in November.

The Championship club then negotiated with Hammarby and struck a deal to reunite Hellberg with long-time assistant Selini.

Another reunion in the coaching ranks is now expected as Mravac is tipped to head to Middlesbrough to join Hellberg’s coaching staff.

Calling Mravac a ‘talented’ coach, Selini praised his fellow Swede for being someone he has great respect for as not only a coach, but also as a person, thanking him for giving him an opportunity in the footballing world.

Selini told Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt: “Anes is someone who gave me a chance to even get into this world.

“He is someone I have the utmost respect for.

“He took a chance on me when he didn’t have to, which I appreciate enormously.

“On the one hand, he is a very good person with whom I have a good relationship.

“On the other hand, he is also a very talented football coach who shares our ideas about training and how football should be played.

“He was also very successful in how we worked to develop players when we were in Varnamo.

“He is a person and coach whom I have great respect for and whom I hope to work with again in the future.”

Middlesbrough assistant Selini is not prepared to confirm that Mravac will also join him in the north east though and insists he is unsure about the current situation.

“There is nothing official and I don’t know what the situation is there.

“If he comes here, it will be very good, and if he doesn’t come here, I hope to be able to work with him in the future.”

Mravac was caretaker boss of Malmo after Henrik Rydstrom was sacked in September, with his tenure lasting until the conclusion of the Swedish season.

With Malmo not playing again until January and Miguel Angel Ramirez secured as a replacement, Mravac is free to consider his next move.

Mravac spent time with Hellberg and Selini at IFK Varnamo and Middlesbrough might be well served in reuniting the successful trio.