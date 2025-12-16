George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has admitted he has been keeping an eye on the leadership situation with the Whites and believes more players are stepping forward to take responsibility.

Leeds have picked up five points in their last three games, which has helped them climb out of the relegation zone and sparked hope of survival in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has shifted to a back three since losing at Manchester City, which has given Leeds a new outlook and helped Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.

The Whites defeated Chelsea at home and then followed that win with draws against Liverpool and Brentford.

Speculation over Farke’s job as died down and one former Leeds boss insists the display against Chelsea proves the players want to play for him.

Farke’s men have scored five goals after the 70th minute in their last three matches while chasing the game, symbolising the determined approach of the Leeds squad.

Calvert-Lewin, who has scored for four games running, recently revealed that there is a buzz at Elland Road.

Matteo, who made over 100 appearances for Leeds, was delighted with the character shown by a resilient Leeds team during the game against Liverpool.

Player Age Karl Darlow 35 Alex Cairns 32 Sam Byram 32 Jack Harrison 29 Oldest players in the Leeds United squad

He praised Farke’s side for playing as a team in crucial moments, claiming that Leeds need leaders and characters in order to survive in the Premier League, something he has been watching out for.

The former Leeds defender stated that he loves players who put their bodies on the line for the team and added that the squad are doing so recently.

“It showed the character of Leeds United because I have judged that a little bit”, Matteo said on LUTV (18:00).

“Have we got characters? Have we got leaders? I am seeing a bit more of it now.

“And that is what it is about.

“For Leeds to be in this division and stay in this division you need those leaders and you need those characters.

“I have seen a bit more of that recently this season that is why I love people who put their body on the line, they are doing that and they are playing such as a team.”

Ao Tanaka’s injury time equaliser against the Reds followed by Calvert-Lewin’s late goal at Brentford has vindicated the former Leeds man’s words.

Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis recently stressed the importance of Elland Road for Leeds’ survival hopes.

Leeds are 17th in the table after 16 games and host Crystal Palace on Saturday, aiming to increase the distance above the relegation zone.