Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo believes that Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu is the man who holds the team together, dubbing him ‘the glue’.

Daniel Farke’s Whites drew 1-1 with Brentford in their latest Premier League outing, extending their unbeaten run to three games.

With an improved run of form, Leeds are outside the relegation zone in the Premier League and will want to make sure they still are when they enter 2026.

The much-discussed formation change in the second half in the loss against Manchester City has saw Leeds snap out of a four-game losing streak and Farke has continued with it.

Jaka Bijol is now operating in a three-man defence and Farke feels the summer signing is well suited to it.

Leeds skipper Ampadu plays a key role when it comes to protecting the defence and Matteo is pleased with what he has seen from the Wales international.

Ampadu, who joined Leeds in summer 2023, is the club captain and led the Whites to the Championship title last season.

Club Exeter City Chelsea RB Leipzig Sheffield United Venezia Spezia Leeds United Clubs Ethan Ampadu has played for

Matteo praised Ampadu for his leadership qualities and thinks the midfielder holds the team together like glue.

“He has been so, so good for us”, Matteo said on LUTV (7:10).

“I don’t care what anyone says, he is the glue for us in the football club.

“He is playing by example, he is leading by example.”

Ampadu has started 14 games in the Premier League this season and made his 100th appearance for Leeds in the draw at Brentford.

The Wales international plays as the deepest lying midfielder anchoring the team in either formation deployed by Farke.

After suffering a sixth defeat of the Premier League season, Ampadu admitted that the Whites had to be sharper and brighter as a collective.

Leeds certainly have improved their form since, largely in part to the many late goals they have scored while chasing games.

Farke said in November he is fully convinced that Leeds will avoid relegation from the Premier League recently.

Leeds host Crystal Palace on Saturday, as they look to increase the gap between themselves and the bottom three.