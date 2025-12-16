Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has hailed Millwall star Femi Azeez, drawing parallels between the forward and Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka.

Azeez has found another level to his game this season, scoring six times in 13 appearances, and more than doubling his tally from his previous 68 appearances in the Championship.

Millwall were defeated at the Den on Saturday, with the Lions losing 3-1 to Hull City as Azeez saw red in the second half.

Clarke insisted that the Lions will miss Azeez during his suspension, with the outlet he provides on the right wing being one of Millwall’s strong suits.

Praising his recent goalscoring form, Clarke compared him to Saka for his ability to conjure up game-changing moments.

Clarke said on EFL All Access (14:30): “They are going to miss him.

“Because he is the goal-getter, isn’t he.

“He is like Saka, who you can rely on to come up with moments.”

Former Championship manager Omer Riza recently praised Millwall for their ability to churn out results despite having their squad depleted through injuries.

Manager Alex Neil is faced with a further setback after the last recognised midfield pairing of Casper De Norre and Dan Kelly also succumbed to injuries over the past week.

De Norre had to be withdrawn at half-time with a tight calf at Bristol City, while Kelly suffered a hamstring injury prior to the Lions’ loss to Hull last weekend.

Thierno Ballo, nominally a winger, and left-back Zak Sturge, who was hailed as a statement signing in the summer by Millwall’s director of football, were tasked with manning the midfield for the Lions against Hull.

Despite the loss to Hull and the prior draw away to Derby County, Millwall are still fourth in the standings, level on points with Preston North End in third.

Losing Azeez to suspension only compounds Neil’s selection issues now, and the manager will hope to have a full squad at his disposal sooner rather than later, with games coming thick and fast during the festive period.