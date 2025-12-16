Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace face needing to qualify for the Champions League this season in order to keep hold of Oliver Glasner and the Eagles are thinking about a potential replacement.

The Austrian manager took charge of Crystal Palace in February of 2024 and last season he guided them to their first major trophy in the shape of the FA Cup.

His stock is high, but Glasner was left unhappy with the Eagles’ summer transfer business.

Glasner blocked Crystal Palace selling Marc Guehi to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, but he believes more was needed in a season with European football.

Under Glasner, Palace have begun the season in an impressive manner, as they find themselves fifth in the Premier League table and have secured a place in the knockout stages of the Conference League.

Crystal Palace have also started planning for the winter transfer window, as it has been suggested that they are leading the race for Genk star Zakaria El Ouahdi.

However, his future at Selhurst Park is yet to be clarified, as his current deal with the Eagles is set to expire at the end of June and other clubs are likely keen.

A new deal for Glasner is on hold, according to Spanish daily AS.

It is suggested that he ‘won’t continue in London unless’ Crystal Palace can qualify for the Champions League.

The Eagles currently sit in fifth spot, which would bring Champions League football dependent upon UEFA coefficients.

Glasner is likely to want major squad strengthening in January to give Palace a real crack at achieving the feat.

And whether that will happen is open to question.

Crystal Palace are thinking about possible replacements for Glasner in the event they need a new manager next summer.

Rayo Vallecano boss Inigo Perez and Getafe manager Jose Bordalas are on their radar and former West Ham United boss Graham Potter is also on their shortlist.

However, it has been suggested that Crystal Palace have not made any firm move in the market to contact potential replacements for Glasner.

It remains to be seen just how much backing Crystal Palace provide Glasner when the January transfer window opens for business.