Dan Mullan/Getty Images

AZ Alkmaar Under-19 forward Bendeguz Kovacs is attracting transfer interest from European giants, and Premier League club Aston Villa are one of the clubs chasing him.

The Birmingham-based club are in exceptional form at the moment as they have won all of their last nine matches in all competitions after making a dismal start to the campaign.

Just weeks into the season, one former Premier League striker claimed Aston Villa looked ‘all over the place‘.

However, Unai Emery has shown his quality as a manager as the Villans have put themselves in a title race out of nowhere, besides doing very well in the Europa League.

They had an underwhelming summer transfer window, as the league’s PSR rules bound them, and Evann Guessand was the only big name they could manage to bring in.

Aston Villa have often been dependent on their talismanic forward Ollie Watkins, who has been having a blip this season, though Donyell Malen has been stepping up and pleased Emery with his work.

Following the sale of Jhon Duran to Saudi outfit Al Nassr, Villa have not brought in a replacement to be a proper backup for the England international.

Now, with the January transfer window inching closer, they are showing interest in an exciting young striker.

Competition Statistics U19 Division 1 12 games, 13 goals UEFA Youth League 4 games, 4 goals Bendeguz Kovacs’ this season

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Premier League side are chasing AZ Alkmaar Under-19s’ highly rated striker Kovacs and are ‘on his trail’.

They are not the only club who are interested in the teenage striker, as Serie A giants Juventus and Bundesliga side Stuttgart are keen on him.

Kovacs started his youth career at Ajax and is now playing his trade at AZ Alkmaar Under-19s, receiving plaudits for the numbers he is producing.

This season, he has 17 goals in only 16 games for the AZ Alkmaar youth side to his name, and they would not want to offload him for cheap.

The 18-year-old forward is currently a Hungary Under-19 international and has raised his stock with his consistent performances this term.

Now it remains to be seen if AZ Alkmaar will be raided by European giants with offers by next month, or if the player will want to stay put at the Dutch side until at least next summer.