Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wolves ‘might even be open’ to agreeing to loan out Marshall Munetsi in the January transfer window as Rob Edwards ‘doesn’t seem to be counting’ on him.

The Old Gold are highly likely to be relegated from the Premier League this season, following their 14 losses and two draws in 16 league games.

The Molineux club cashed in on Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait Nouri and Nelson Semedo in the summer transfer window, but have struggled to effectively replace them.

One former Wolves star concluded as early as October that the summer signings had not improved the team.

Zimbabwe midfielder Munetsi joined the club in February and has featured in 13 Premier League games, scoring once and assisting once.

Former boss Vitor Pereira gave Muntesi regular game time, but since Edwards was appointed the new manager, he has fallen out of favour.

The 29-year-old central midfielder was not in the matchday squad for the defeats to Manchester United and Arsenal.

He has now departed to link up with Zimbabwe for the Africa Cup of Nations.

With a lack of game time in recent weeks, the Zimbabwe midfielder could make a move out of Wolves next month.

Country Egypt South Africa Angola Zimbabwe Africa Cup of Nations Group B

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Edwards ‘doesn’t seem to be counting’ on Munetsi and a departure could well happen.

There is interest from France in the midfielder and it is suggested that Wolves ‘might even be open to a loan’.

A loan deal would suit cash-strapped French clubs more than a permanent deal.

Munetsi spent six seasons with Ligue 1 club Reims, where he made 159 appearances, playing close to 150 league games.

He is not the only Wolves player who could be on the move in January, as defender Emmanuel Agbadou is wanted in Turkey.

Summer signing Fer Lopez, who has struggled for game time, could also go, potentially on loan, with Celta Vigo keen.

Edwards is well aware that the team need some major changes going into the winter window, and it remains to be seen if the Wolves board will back him with new players to try and help him avoid relegation back to the Championship.