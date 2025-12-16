George Wood/Getty Images

Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough star Duncan Watmore ‘might get a run-out’ at Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a horrible season, with their campaign overshadowed by owner Dejphon Chansiri placing the club into administration.

The Owls are a near certainty to be relegated from the Championship, after being handed a further six-point deduction in December which followed an initial 12-point deduction in October.

Wednesday have also been hit with sanctions, limiting their ability to sign players, on a permanent deal or a loan, to only those who can be procured without a fee.

The Owls have subsequently been reduced to free agent signings and loan deals, including that of left-back Harry Amass from Manchester United.

Former Leeds United star Liam Cooper and ex-Saints winger Nathan Redmond were signed in November on short term contracts.

Sheffield Wednesday attempted to sign former Sunderland and Middlesbrough forward Watmore during that period too, but the EFL denied them permission.

Watmore is now may well have a run-out with the Sheffield Wednesday Under-21s later today against Fleetwood Town, according to journalist Joe Crann.

Once a member of Manchester United’s academy, Watmore has been without a club since being released from Millwall last summer.

Redmond, who signed a contract until January, suffered a groin injury eleven minutes into his debut and will be out of action for the rest of December.

Watmore could now be viewed as a replacement for Redmond, with Sheffield Wednesday having to keep all their options open with so many moving parts.

A takeover will help clarify a lot of issues, with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley said to be one of three remaining bidders for the Owls.

Henrik Pedersen, formerly an assistant to Danny Rohl, has had a thankless task since being promoted to manager, with the Dane having little else to play for other than pride, as the Owls fell to another defeat on Monday, this time to Derby County at home.

Securing the future of Sheffield Wednesday is not only in the best interest of Owls fans, but also English football overall, as the club remain one of the oldest surviving football clubs and are a founding member of the Premier League.

Pedersen will hope that clarity emerges soon, allowing his side to prepare for the second half of the campaign, and the forthcoming season, likely to be in League One, from January.