Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Derby County boss John Eustace has talked up the quality of Rhian Brewster, stressing that keeping the forward fit is a key priority as he has shown he can positively affect matches.

Brewster joined the Rams in the summer as a free agent on a two-year deal after his five-year contract with Sheffield United expired.

He admitted when he joined that he considered it to be a no-brainer.

The Liverpool academy graduate became Eustace’s eighth summer signing and has since made 12 appearances under the Derby boss, registering one goal and one assist.

The 25-year-old attacker provided his latest assist in the recent win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, setting up Patrick Agyemang for Derby’s third goal in a Championship 3–0 victory.

The match marked his second appearance since returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for four games following the 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Eustace emphasised the importance of managing Brewster carefully, pointing to his ability and his brilliant assist to set up Agyemang’s second goal of the night at Hillsborough.

He added that keeping Brewster fit and on the pitch is key to ensuring he can continue to influence games and deliver results, while dubbing the player as someone with ‘pure quality’.

Club Years Liverpool 2017-2020 Swansea City (loan) 2020 Sheffield United 2020-2025 Derby County 2025- Rhian Brewster’s career history

Eustace told RamsTV (3:08): “It’s really important that we manage Rhian properly.

“I think everyone can see he’s got some touches of pure quality and we’ve got to keep him fit now, and we’ve got to make sure that he’s a match winner for us.

“His assist for the third goal was obviously top drawer.

“We have just got to make sure he stays on that pitch now and then affects the games for us.”

Brewster turned heads early in his career and was a much talked about talent at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp was a keen admirer of a young Brewster and proved to be key to him signing a new deal at Anfield.

Derby will next welcome relegation battlers Portsmouth to Pride Park on 20th December, before travelling to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

Eustace will hope Brewster can be ready to tackle both games and play a regular role as the Rams look to pick up points and climb from 12th place up the table.

It remains to be seen how Eustace manages Brewster’s game time over the busy festive period.