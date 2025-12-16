Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers defender Dujon Sterling has admitted he gets on ‘really well’ with Gers boss Danny Rohl, after the German handed him a first start of the campaign.

Sterling started his first game of the season in Rangers’ 1-0 Scottish Premiership win against Hibernian on Monday evening, after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

The outing came after he played his first minutes of the season in the Europa League loss at Ferencvaros, coming on as a second half substitute.

The 26-year-old had been out due to the injury and marked his first start after coming back with the game-winning assist against Hibs at Ibrox.

Rangers boss Rohl took over from Russell Martin in mid-October and had not had the chance to call on Sterling until recently.

Speaking after the win against Hibernian, Sterling revealed his relationship with Rohl is superb and admitted the German and his coaching staff have put together a plan to try to help him to avoid injury.

He explained how Rohl’s plan to get him match fit on a gradual level with limited minutes has been different from previous years.

Club Chelsea Coventry City Wigan Athletic Blackpool Stoke City Rangers Clubs Dujon Sterling has played for

“It has been good”, Sterling, asked about working with Rohl, said on Rangers TV (1:20).

“We get on really well.

“We understand each other and we have got a plan basically to try and keep me fit for as long as possible.

“I knew before the game that it was going to be 60 minutes today whereas previous years I would have came in and played straight 90 and then have to play 90 again, but we’ve got a plan and it’s going really well.”

Sterling has played as the right-back in both of his appearances this season, coming on for loanee Max Aarons, who was namechecked as one of the worst summer deals by one former Gers star, against Ferencvaros.

With the upcoming January window, Rangers will welcome Sterling’s return to fitness as they try to improve their squad amid the prospect of a real title race in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish giants will hope the former England youth international can offer some much needed stability to the backline.

Rohl has been tipped to be ruthless in January and it remains to be seen if he gets the backing from Rangers board in the rapidly approaching transfer window.