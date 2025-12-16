George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted he is yet to make a decision on whether summer signing Yoane Wissa will start in the EFL Cup fixture against Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Wissa, who was bought from Brentford in the last days of the summer transfer window, has not yet started a game for the Magpies since his arrival.

He chose Howe’s side as his preferred destination ahead of Tottenham Hostpur and Saudi Pro League clubs.

The 29-year old attacker had been sidelined due to a knee injury and only made his debut for Newcastle in the 2-1 win against Burnley in the Premier League in early December.

Howe’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat against rivals Sunderland in the Sunday fixture, highlighting their inconsistencies away from home.

Now all eyes are on whether Wissa will start a game for Newcastle, with the EFL Cup clash against Fulham on the agenda.

Howe revealed that he has not yet decided whether Wissa should start against the Cottagers and admitted he will speak to his coaching staff about the striker.

Result Competition Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham Premier League Newcastle United 1-2 Fulham Premier League Fulham 3-1 Newcastle United Premier League Last three Newcastle-Fulham meetings

“I’ll make a decision on that [whether he’s able to start] in consultation with everybody else”, Howe said during his pre-match press conference.

“We’ll have to see whether he can execute what we need him to.”

Howe has been criticised for his team selection at some points this season and came under further scrutiny after the loss against Sunderland.

He admitted that he will have to be honest with players in regards to their performances and acknowledged that his Newcastle side are still looking for consistency in results.

“I have to be constructive in my feedback and criticism which I will endeavour to do because we have to be very honest with the players and they have to be honest back with us.

“Then we have to find a way forward and we have to find a way to get consistent results which is what we’re still searching for this season.”

Wissa will aim to start his first match against Fulham on Wednesday and show his manager and fans alike what he is capable of.

Newcastle faced a lengthy chase of the striker and were only able to sign him at the end of the transfer window.

The DR Congo international was not selected to represent his country in the Africa Cup of Nations and will be available throughout December and January, boosting his chances of featuring regularly for the Magpies.

Wissa scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season for Brentford and will look to open his goalscoring tally in Newcastle colours on Wednesday if given the nod to feature.