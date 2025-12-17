Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee United vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Wilfried Nancy has picked his Celtic lineup to take on Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Celtic suffered a big blow at the weekend when they lost in the Scottish League Cup final against St Mirren.

The result means Nancy has now lost all of his first three games in charge of Celtic and real questions are being asked about replacing Martin O’Neill with him.

Nancy, who had a playing career at amateur and semi-professional clubs, had never managed outside of the MLS when Celtic took him to Paradise.

The 48-year-old must now look to lead Celtic to a win at Dundee United tonight to kick start his Bhoys managerial stint.

One Dundee United star has warned that Celtic’s bad run will not last forever and his team must try to make sure the tide does not turn tonight.

Dundee United though are not in the best of form and have won just once in their last nine outings, though they may take some encouragement from the fact that was against St Mirren.

If Celtic can win tonight then they will move up to within just three points of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

Nancy picks Kasper Schmeichel in goal in his Celtic lineup vs Dundee United tonight, while at the back the Bhoys go with Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty and Kieran Tierney.

The engine room could well have a big influence on the match and Nancy picks Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo, while Luke McCowan and Yang are also included.

Johnny Kenny and Daizen Maeda will look to provide a goal threat.

If Nancy needs to shuffle his Celtic lineup vs Dundee United this evening then he has a host of options to call for off the bench and they include James Forrest and Liam Scales.

Celtic Lineup vs Dundee United

Schmeichel, Ralston, Trusty, Tierney, Hatate, McGregor, Bernardo, Yang, McCowan, Maeda, Kenny

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Simpson-Pusey, Scales, Nygren, Shin, Engels, Murray, Forrest, Donovan