Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bristol City are in talks with former Liverpool academy star Ranel Young, but a deal is yet to be agreed, according to journalist Dan Carter.

The Robins appointed a new manager in the summer in the form of Gerhard Struber and he focused on strengthening the forward department in the summer.

Bristol City signed two forward players in the form of Yu Hirakawa and Emil Riis, who Rob Dickie believes is a menace to opposition defenders.

Riis has netted six goals while registering one assist in 20 league games, but other players in Struber’s forward department have failed to follow in the footsteps of the former Preston North End man.

Bristol City’s form has taken a dip in recent games also, as they have only managed to register eight points out of their last nine league games.

With the winter transfer window approaching, the Robins boss wants to add more firepower to his attacking department and they have a player in mind.

They are holding conversations with former Liverpool academy star Young, but both parties are yet to reach an agreement, it has been claimed.

Club Years Liverpool 2024-2025 Usce 2025- Ranel Young’s career history

The 19-year-old winger featured regularly in the Premier League 2 for Liverpool’s Under-21’s side last season.

Young was offered a contract from Liverpool, but he turned down their offer and signed for Serbian second division side FK Usce.

He is currently without a club and Bristol City are plotting a move to take him to Ashton Gate on a free transfer.

Now it remains to be seen whether both parties will be able to find an agreement so Young could don the Bristol City jersey in the coming days.

The Ashton Gate outfit have won just eight of their 21 Championship games so far and Struber will need to bring about a real improvement to push for promotion in the second half of the campaign.

They have won just one of their last five games, losing three, and matters will get no easier this weekend when high-flying Middlesbrough visit.

How Struber sees Young slotting into the side and whether he feels he is ready to make an immediate impact remains to be seen.

Given the winger has been playing in Serbia though, the Championship is likely to be an instant step up in terms of the level.