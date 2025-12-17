Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Aston Villa loanee Leon Bailey and on-loan Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas could be sent back by Roma in the January transfer window, as the Italian club are considering cutting their loan deals short.

Four years ago, the Villa Park outfit signed Bailey from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, spending around £30m for the Jamaican.

He indicated he had bought into Unai Emery’s methods after the Spaniard arrived.

The wide attacker has shown glimpses of his brilliance in a Villa shirt, but inconsistency and niggling injuries have been issues for him.

He scored only two goals last season for the Villans across 38 games, mostly playing as an off-the-bench substitute.

In the summer window, he attracted some transfer interest, and Roma loaned him in with an option to buy him next summer, but his time at the Giallorossi has been lacklustre.

Liverpool’s long-serving left-back Tsimikas was targeted by Ligue 1 and Greek clubs over a potential loan deal, after the Reds paid big money for Milos Kerkez.

However, Serie A giants Roma were able to loan him for the season, but he has only been a bit-part option for Gian Piero Gasperini.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

And now, according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Roma could send the loan pair back to their clubs in January.

It has been suggested that the Giallorossi are making technical evaluations of Bailey and Tsimikas’ performances at the club, with the Jamaican having mostly been injured.

Bailey has played only 217 minutes of football so far and is yet to score a goal for Gasperini’s side, who are looking to back the experienced manager next month.

They want to bring in a striker next month and are considering doing a deal for Everton hitman Beto.

Tsimikas has close to 500 minutes under his belt at Roma, but that is below Roma’s expectations, and he could be on his way back to Liverpool, who have struggled defensively.

It has been suggested that the Serie A giants are not worried about the finances, suggesting that the decisions are based on their performances and the manager’s ideas.