Former Aston Villa star Nigel Reo-Coker has claimed that boss Unai Emery could take the Villans to ‘another level’ by winning a trophy, namechecking the Europa League as something the club should aim for.

Emery joined Aston Villa in October 2022, when the Claret and Blues were sitting 16th in the table and faced a major chance of getting dragged into a relegation fight.

The Spaniard’s stint since has been nothing short of extraordinary, as he has led Villa to three consecutive seasons competing in European competitions, including taking the club into the Champions League.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa also credited Emery for improving his game, revealing that the Spaniard has changed how he views football.

The consistency in top-half finishes has made Aston Villa a force to be reckoned with, and they are continuing that form into this season, as they sit third in the Premier League table, just three points off leaders Arsenal after 16 games.

Emery’s team did not start the season well but are the most in-form team in the top-flight at the moment, winning their last 12 games, which has led to the Villa faithful believing in a title charge.

Despite all the drastic improvements, Emery has not yet been able to bring a trophy to Villa Park and former Villa midfielder Reo-Coker claimed that the Villans boss could take them to another level by winning silverware this season.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Reo-Coker acknowledged that in addition to competing for the Premier League title, Aston Villa should try to win the Europa League as they have a healthy squad.

The former star admitted that Emery has done so much for Villa but believes that he can take the Claret and Blues to another level by winning a trophy.

“I don’t think it [the Premier League title] was an ambition of theirs for this season but they have shown how they can perform in every aspect so far”, Reo-Coker said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily.

“They also now have a pretty healthy and fit squad, so I do think they should be trying to win the Europa League as well.

“Emery has done so much for Villa so it would be great for everyone to say he has taken them to another level with a trophy.”

The Villa Park outfit have made the most of set piece chances this season and recently one former Aston Villa star lifted the lid on the club’s detailed approach, making use of a system called ‘Trackman’.

Aston Villa host Manchester United at Villa Park in their next fixture as they look to maintain pressure on Arsenal in the title race.