Former Scotland international Alan Rough is of the opinion that Rangers midfielder Connor Barron has been better than his high profile team-mate Nicolas Raskin.

Rangers have managed to climb up to the third place in the Scottish Premiership table under new manager Danny Rohl and they are on an eight-game domestic unbeaten run.

Raskin, who Alex Rae thinks Rangers should sell in the upcoming window if they do not extend his contract, and Barron have played an important role in helping the Gers turn their season around.

Rohl gave defensive midfielder Barron his fourth straight start in the league on Monday against Hibernian while keeping Raskin on the bench and came out with an important 1-0 win.

Rough is of the view that Barron took a while to settle in and stressed that the 23-year-old has done particularly well for Rangers in recent games.

He also pointed out that between Belgian international Raskin, who has been praised by several former players in the past for his quality, and Aberdeen academy product Barron, the latter has been better.

When discussing Rangers’ recent form, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer Show (14:40): “I think Barron, he came in there; it has taken him a wee while to settle, but if you were to ask who is better of the two, him or Raskin? You have got to say Barron.

Club Years Aberdeen 2020-2024 Brechin City (loan) 2020-2021 Kelty Hearts (loan) 2021-2022 Rangers 2024- Connor Barron’s career history

“Everybody is raving about Raskin, ‘he is this, he is £15m, he is that’.

“The wee boy Barron has done particularly well.”

The Ibrox outfit signed Barron from Aberdeen in the summer of 2024 by beating off competition from south of the border and Italy.

He has featured a total of 70 times for Rangers since joining and Rohl will be hoping that he can continue his form going forward.

Raskin is under contract at Rangers until at least 2027, with some suggestions it is until 2028, but the Gers could still look to cash in if big offers come in for the Belgian.