AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare ‘has an agreement’ with West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug and the Rossoneri ‘will now make an offer’ to the Hammers for the player.

The London club saw the German striker perform at Borussia Dortmund and for the Germany national team, which prompted them to splash a significant sum on him, but it was less than the £27m widely claimed.

The Hammers thought that the experienced striker could be the answer to their frontline woes, securing him on a four-year deal.

However, injury issues hit him early on at the London Stadium, and he admitted that adaptation to the Premier League would be necessary for him.

Fullkrug, though, could not get going at West Ham, having made 26 league appearances, while scoring only three goals.

It was suggested that AC Milan and West Ham are set to speak over a potential January deal for the 32-year-old German this week.

West Ham are keen on offloading Fullkrug and now, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, AC Milan sporting director Tare has reached a personal term agreement with the striker.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

They are now to make an offer to West Ham and that will be on the basis of a loan deal running until the end of the season.

The Rossoneri are looking to close the deal as soon as they can and want to fly Fullkrug over to Italy by 28th December, ready to register him when the January transfer window opens.

It was suggested earlier this season by one former West Ham star that Fullkrug does not suit Nuno Espirito Santo’s system.

Massimiliano Allegri wants to sign a strong striker, as Santiago Gimenez is set to be sidelined for a few weeks.

The AC Milan boss feels that Fullkrug could be a perfect fit for his needs for the rest of the campaign and will hope to reach an agreement with West Ham.

It appears to be a matter of time before Fullkurg makes his way out of the London Stadium for the rest of the campaign.