Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has pointed out that he has vast experience in British football and is excited to come out of his comfort zone and manage Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah.

The 52-year-old tactician took charge of Celtic for a second time in 2023 and guided them to two league titles with one Scottish League Cup and a Scottish Cup triumph.

However, Celtic made a poor start to the campaign under Rodgers and former player Gordon Dalziel claimed that he failed to deliver in important games.

In October, Rodgers parted ways with the Bhoys.

Rodgers was linked with the Southampton job after Will Still’s departure, and Alan Rough suggested that he would be a good fit for Leeds United, but he has headed for the Saudi Pro League with Al-Qadsiah.

The former Bhoys manager pointed out that he has managed 812 games in British football, including coaching Scottish giants Celtic, who are a huge club.

The job will be Rodgers’ first out of Britain and he revealed that he is excited to work outside his comfort zone, experiencing different cultures and managing diverse players.

“I am excited by the culture”, Rodgers told Al-Qadsiah’s official media.

Player Koen Casteels Julian Weigl Nacho Nahitan Nandez Gaston Alvarez Gabriel Carvalho Christopher Bonsu Baah Otavio Mateo Retegui Julian Quinones Al-Qadsiah’s foreign players

“I have managed and coached 812 games in British football, so I have a lot of experience in the Premier League and working with Celtic as well, which is a huge institution.

“So I am really excited by the challenge of coming out of that comfort zone and coming in to work with more diverse players.”

The Northern Irish manager took charge of Celtic for 292 games in his two spells with the club and won them four league titles and three Scottish Cups.

Rodgers also guided Leicester City to their maiden FA Cup victory in the 2020/21 season against Chelsea and won them the Community Shield in the following season.