Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade has insisted that he has no regrets over not joining Bayern Munich in the summer and feels that everything happens for a reason.

In the summer, Woltemade moved from Stuttgart to Newcastle, with a sporting director who had previously worked with him during a loan spell saying the striker’s finesse could be the missing piece for the Magpies.

After Alexander Isak expressed his desire to leave, the Magpies began searching for a new striker and secured Woltemade for a fee which in Germany was suggested to be up to €90m, but which the attacker claims is €75m.

He told German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers): “It was €75m. Regardless of the sum, I’m very happy to be here now.”

Last season marked a breakout campaign for the German attacker, who netted 17 goals and added three assists in 33 appearances, attracting heavy interest from Bayern Munich.

The German giants were keen to secure his signature, but Newcastle outbid them with a financial package described as “insane” by a Bayern Munich legend.

However, the Germany international has shrugged off the fee, saying that nobody in England has mentioned it to him yet, and has hit the ground running at St James’ Park, accumulating seven goals in 21 appearances.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Woltemade had at one point looked set to join Bayern Munich, Germany’s biggest club, but he is not displeased with how things have turned out at Newcastle.

He added that there is a reason for his arrival on Tyneside and he is happy that he is at Newcastle and not Bayern Munich.

Woltemade added: “Everything in life has its purpose.

“The perfect example of this is the failed Bayern transfer. In hindsight, I’m happy it turned out this way.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason.”

The 23-year-old, praised by the Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank recently for his ability to drop deep, will be looking to continue to be a difference-maker for Newcastle this season.

Newcastle will be looking to put themselves into contention for the top spots in the Premier League in the second half of the season, powered by Woltemade.

With fellow summer signing Yoane Wissa back to full fitness, Eddie Howe will have two attacking options to call on, and a strong run during the hectic festive schedule could see them start the new year in a much better position.