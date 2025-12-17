Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20th December, 20:00 UK time

Leeds United will welcome Crystal Palace, less than 48 hours after the Eagles host KuPS in the Conference League, and in what will be the London club’s second commitment of three in six days.

Daniel Farke will have an opportunity to take advantage of their opponent’s travails, with Oliver Glasner left with no obvious choice as to how to deal with his club’s fixture congestion. Palace head into the clash fifth in the league standings, but Leeds will encounter a much weaker side than that might suggest.

For one, though Crystal Palace are almost guaranteed a spot in the playoff round for the Conference League, it is not yet a mathematical certainty. The Eagles can also avoid a further two games in February by finishing in the top eight.

Second, the game that follows the Leeds clash is the EFL Cup quarter-final against Arsenal on Tuesday, exactly 72 hours after kick-off at Elland Road. Three wins and Palace’s trophy cabinet will suddenly look even fuller.

Glasner is averse to changes to his lineup, and having only made 15, the fewest in the Premier League, so far, and the rotation he will have to make will feel forced rather than natural. With the Austrian already bemoaning the lack of backing in the summer, despite blocking Marc Guehi’s deadline day move to Liverpool, it might even feel like he has been arm twisted into decisions.

Five of the 16 players with the most minutes across Europe’s big five leagues represent Crystal Palace; Maxence Lacroix and Guehi occupy the top two spots. Fatigue is bound to catch up sooner rather than later.

The Eagles have also lost Daichi Kamada and Daniel Munoz, who has timed his surgery to avoid any complications heading into the World Cup stretch, to injuries. Ismaila Sarr is off with Senegal for the AFCON, which has only served to add to the threadbare look to the squad.

Finally, Glasner’s future itself is up in the air, with speculation growing that the Austrian, whose contract runs out in the summer, is unlikely to sign an extension if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

All of this bodes well for Leeds and Farke. The Whites are in excellent form and Farke only needs to stick with what is already working.

Leeds are likely to stick to with their 5-3-2 formation with which they have been resurgent and will seek to maintain their attacking pizzazz with which they have found goals and joy.

The Whites will also have home ground advantage, with former Premier League manager Tony Pulis claiming that Leeds’ future is dependent upon how they fare at Elland Road.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Crystal Palace Perri Henderson Rodon Lacroix Bijol Guehi Struijk Richards Bogle Mitchell Gudmundsson Hughes Tanaka Wharton Stach Clyne Ampadu Pino Calvert-Lewin Nketiah Okafor Mateta Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: DDWLL

Crystal Palace: LWWLW

Key Men

Leeds United

Ao Tanaka had a relatively poor game against Brentford, after two games in which his goals were instrumental in securing Leeds a result. Tanaka will want to put in a good form and nip the blip in form in the bud.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has the chance to become the first player since Mark Viduka in 2003 to score in five consecutive Premier League games for the Whites. With his boss backing him to get back into the England squad, Calvert-Lewin will want to put in another impressive performance.

Noah Okafor’s pace and directness was one of the highlights against Brentford. Okafor will know that he can be decisive on Saturday, with not only Daniel Munoz, but also backups Caleb Kporha and Rio Cardines out of action.

Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta, like Calvert-Lewin, has four non-penalty goals, with all of them coming from first-time shots. Mateta will know chances at Elland Road come few and far between and will look to lead his side in a tough away fixture.

Marc Guehi will be the man to marshal the troops, and he will be doubly important, with changes for Glasner not being a regular or natural occurrence.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace Premier League Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United Premier League Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds United Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Crystal Palace have conceded fewer away goals than any other side in the Premier League this season, both overall with five and as a percentage of their total goals conceded at 33 per cent.

But with Munoz out and facing fixture congestion, fatigue can play a role and Leeds should look to exploit new found frailties in the Eagles’ defence.

Before the November international break, Leeds had scored ten goals in eleven Premier League games, with a shot conversion rate of 7.6 per cent. Since that break, they have scored ten goals in five games, with a shot conversion rate of 14.3 per cent. Leeds can also score three plus goals in three home games in a row for the first time since 2001/02.

Farke should look to continue approaching games on the front foot, and if so, in all likelihood, Leeds can extend their unbeaten run and come away with valuable points.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 1-1 Crystal Palace

Where To Watch?

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for a 20:00 kick-off in the UK.