Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Fulham

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup to welcome Fulham to St James’ Park this evening in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the holders of the EFL Cup and Howe is determined they will make a strong defence of their trophy.

Seeing off Fulham tonight would mean that Newcastle would be into the semi-finals and very close to a return to Wembley.

Fulham though will have other ideas and the Cottagers have scored eight goals in their last three games, giving a sense of the attacking firepower they can bring to the table.

The two teams have already met in the Premier League this season, with Newcastle running out 2-1 winners at St James’ Park.

Howe said before the game that he was unsure whether summer signing Yoane Wissa would start and he does this evening.

Fulham do not have to go too far back to find their last win away at Newcastle as it came earlier this year, in February.

Newcastle will be without Dan Burn, who is looking at four to six weeks out due to a lung injury, while Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Emil Kraft remain out.

Aaron Ramsdale slots into goal in Howe’s Newcastle United lineup vs Fulham this evening, while in defence the Magpies have Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw and Tino Livramento.

Midfield will be a department Newcastle will want to dominate and Howe fields Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Yoane Wissa in attack.

Howe may well need to influence the game from the bench and he can change his Newcastle United lineup vs Fulham through his substitutes if needed, with options including Nick Woltemade and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Fulham

Ramsdale, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Livramento, Willock, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Barnes, Murphy, Wissa

Substitutes: Ruddy, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Elanga, Woltemade, A Murphy, Shahar, Neave