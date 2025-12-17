Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have made initial exploratory contact with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama for teenage attacker Rayan and are now ‘evaluating whether to submit an official offer’.

The Eagles have kept a close eye on South American football as they try to stay ahead of the curve and notably splashed the cash to sign Matheus Franca from Flamengo.

Life at Crystal Palace did not go to plan for Franca and Vasco da Gama held discussions with the Eagles before signing the attacker on loan.

Franca not making the desired impact has not put Crystal Palace off the Brazilian talent pool however.

They are on the lookout to add another promising Brazilian to the ranks in the shape of Vasco da Gama’s Rayan.

According to ESPN Brasil, Palace have made initial contact over a possible deal to take the youngster, who has super agent Pini Zahavi in his corner, to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are now considering whether they will put in an official bid for Rayan.

Level Years Brazil U17s 2023 Brazil U20s 2024- Rayan at international level

It is suggested that ‘the English club’s idea’ is to open talks now with Vasco da Gama to be ready to seal a move for Rayan to Selhurst Park in the summer transfer window.

Such an agreement would leave the winger at Vasco da Gama for the next six months to further develop.

Rayan has a contract with Vasco da Gama which runs until December 2028 and has a release clause of €80m.

The attacker has shown good form for Vasco da Gama, having scored 20 goals in the recently concluded Brazilian season.

Rayan does have interest from elsewhere, with FC Porto also alive to his abilities.

If a move does happen, then it is unclear if Rayan would play under Oliver Glasner next season.

Glasner’s contract is due to run out and he could well depart, with the Eagles already looking at possible replacements for the Austrian.