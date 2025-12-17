Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has lauded West Brom striker Aune Heggebo and feels that the Norwegian has proved to be an excellent addition for the Baggies.

Heggebo did not hit the the ground running after arriving on English shores from Brann, as the forward found the net only once in his first 14 appearances in the Championship.

Though he praised Heggebo for his overall game, Parkin in September insisted that the Norwegian needed to score soon lest he let the honeymoon period turn sour.

Parkin has now called Heggebo ‘one of the stories of the season’, with the backing of the Norwegian during his dry spell because of his overall performances, proving not to be futile.

Now that Heggebo has added goals and is presently in the midst of a hot goalscoring streak, Parkin deems the forward to be an exceptional acquisition for the Baggies.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (12:50): “Heggebo’s been, I suppose, one of the stories of the season so far because he was getting such support because his performance levels were really good early part.

“He was contributing so much, but now he can’t stop scoring.

Season Position 2024–25 9th (Championship) 2023–24 5th (Championship — lost in play‑off semi‑finals) 2022–23 9th (Championship) 2021–22 10th (Championship) 2020–21 19th (Premier League) West Brom’s last five league finishes

“So, what a signing he looks.”

Parkin also recently praised Heggebo for being ‘strong’ and ‘savvy’ and as someone who ‘occupies defenders’.

Former Norwegian professional Jesper Mathisen expressed his confidence that Heggebo would be a hit at West Brom after his signing was confirmed, and that certainly appears to be the case now.

At a fee in the region of £4.7m, Heggebo has proven to be a snip, as the 24-year-old has gone on to make his international debut for Norway since signing for the Baggies.

Heggebo has seven goals in his last seven appearances, and had a role to play in both of West Brom’s goals in their win last weekend over Sheffield United, as he scored one and assisted the other.

Ryan Mason will be thankful for Heggebo’s form, with the consistent performances of his forward in stark contrast to the otherwise patchy Baggies.

West Brom travel to Hull City on Saturday and Mason will turn to Heggebo to provide the ammunition once again.