Leeds United defender Jaka Bijol has heaped praise on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who he believes is a big, strong player, enjoying yet another impressive season.

Following a win and two draws in their last three league games, the Whites are preparing for yet another tough test against Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace – match preview here.

The Eagles will head into the game on the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss against Manchester City, but will see it as an opportunity to bounce back.

Leading the line for the visiting team will be their in-form striker Mateta, who already has seven goals to his name in the Premier League.

They go along with the 14 he had scored last term, which helped him earn the attention of clubs such as Newcastle United and Atalanta.

The Magpies saw him as a replacement for Alexander Isak, whose future remained a matter of contention.

Highlighting the qualities of the six-foot-four-inch attacker, Leeds United’s summer signing Bijol insisted that he is a big, strong player, who, like everyone else in the Premier League, is talented.

Centre-back Pascal Struijk Jaka Bijol Joe Rodon Sebastiaan Bornauw Ethan Ampadu Leeds United’s centre-back options

“He has been having two great seasons now”, Bijol told BBC Radio Leeds (00.56).

“Big guy, strong guy, really good player like everyone else in the Premier League.

“Really good striker.”

Bijol insists that Leeds will need to be fully prepared to face Crystal Palace.

“We will have to be ready as a team for them and for sure, it is on us to do our job.”

Leeds’ improvement in form has, in the view of one Whites legend, seen a number of players stepping up and playing leadership roles.

Daniel Farke will be looking for that trend to continue against Crystal Palace to give Leeds every chance of a positive result at Elland Road.

He may need to make sure there is a game plan to keep Mateta quiet.