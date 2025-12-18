George Wood/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Micky Gray believes that no one can write Newcastle United off when it comes to defending the EFL Cup after they got past Fulham on Wednesday night.

Newcastle’s topsy-turvy form in the Premier League has not found a reflection in cup competitions, where they have been good both in the Champions League and the EFL Cup.

In Europe’s premier competition, the Tyneside team have won three games and lost two and are well-placed to go through to the next round.

In the EFL Cup, Newcastle took yet another step forward in the direction of defending the trophy they won last term, beating Fulham 2-1 to make their way into the semi-final.

Reflecting on Newcastle’s journey in the tournament last term, Gray insisted that despite being written off, they did well to win into the semi-final against Arsenal and then the final against Liverpool.

With Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all still involved in the competition, Newcastle face a big challenge to win the EFL Cup again.

Gray though feels that they have shown they cannot be written off.

“Everybody wrote them off, I suppose, when they got to roundabout the semi-finals of this competition last season and their two performances [against Arsenal] were absolutely first class. And in the final as well”, Gray said on talkSPORT (17th December, 22:15).

Club Last won EFL Cup Chelsea 2015 Newcastle United 2025 Arsenal 1993 Manchester City 2021 Crystal Palace – Still in EFL Cup

“So don’t write Newcastle United off, albeit you have got Chelsea now, Manchester City, Arsenal have to play and have a chance to get themselves into the semi-final.

“So, they still have got a lot to do but they got it done tonight.”

Following last season’s 2-1 win in the final against Liverpool, expectations have been raised about what Newcastle can achieve and Howe has come under some pressure this term.

Delivering a trophy in a second successive season would be seen as a massive success for Howe, but Newcastle are also keen to make sure they are in the Champions League again next term.

Now Howe must prepare his side for a Premier League clash against Chelsea at the weekend.