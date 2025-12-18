Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes that Crystal Palace will arrive at Elland Road with their own threat, but thinks the game represents a great opportunity for the Whites.

The Whites came from behind to hold Keith Andrews’ Brentford team to a 1-1 draw away from home in their last Premier League outing, thus registering back-to-back draws to keep their heads afloat.

It also brought Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fifth goal of the season and fourth in a row, as he continues to make a real impression and cause Daniel Farke to be asked about a possible England call-up.

Leeds legend Matteo believes that more players in the team have been stepping forward to take up leadership responsibility, but that will be tested again.

Now they prepare for yet another tough test against Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace in front of the Elland Road crowd on Saturday – match preview here.

Matteo does not fail to recognise the threat that the Eagles are going to pose, but given what he has seen from the Whites, he sees no reason to believe that Leeds cannot beat Crystal Palace in front of their home crowd.

Referring to Palace’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City in their last match, Matteo said on LUTV (27.51): “We know that Palace have a threat, they have got some good players, they played Manchester City and got easily beaten 3-0.

Game Competition Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Sunderland (A) Premier League Liverpool (A) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

“I just think that Palace are a dangerous team.

“They have got some good players. Defensively, they were obviously poor [against Manchester City]. But they are usually good defensively.

“But I still think that at Elland Road we can get after them, we really can and we have got to take confidence from today’s performance.

“Fans will always pay a big part, we know that, home and away but at this point, at home it is a fortress for us, let’s keep doing it, keep making sure that we get these wins.

“I think it is another opportunity.”

The importance of Elland Road in Leeds United’s survival chances has been highlighted by Tony Pulis, insisting that the club’s results and their future will depend on what they do at Elland Road.

Leeds will also understand just how key home results could be and with Crystal Palace in the middle of a run of fixture congestion, with Conference League and EFL Cup games sandwiching the trip to Elland Road, now could be the perfect time for the Whites to face the Eagles.